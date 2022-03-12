Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

DG revises allocation of condensate to refineries

By Ahmad Ahmadani

Petroleum Division’s Directorate General (DG) Oil has revised allocation of condensate produced from Kunnar Pasaki Deep (KPD) to refineries. 

In addition Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has been directed to submit a draft Condensate Sale Agreement (COSA) for approval of the competent authority.

 DG Oil, in a letter dated March 11, 2022 to Managing Directors (MDs) of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Enar Petroleum Refining Facility (EPRF), Pak-Arab Refinery Limited, Cnergyico Pakistan Limited and National Refinery Limited, said that the he (DG Oil) has been pleased to revise allocation of 2,000 barrels per day (bpd) condensate produced from KPD.

According to revised allocation of 2,000 bpd condensate of KPD to the refineries, 500 bpd of condensate will be supplied to NRL, 966 bpd condensate to EPRF and 534 bpd condensate to PARCO.

Article continues after this advertisement

The DG Oil, in his letter to MDs of refineries, also said that the pricing mechanism given in the relevant Petroleum Concession Agreement (PCA) will be adopted for pricing KPD condensate and applicable government discount, windfall levy to be deposited in the government account.

 “Furthermore, OGDCL is requested to submit a draft Condensate Sale Agreement (COSA) for approval of the competent authority which should be in line with relevant PCA and model COSA approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet,” said the letter.

It is pertinent to mention that the OGDCL was previously supplying 666 bpd condensate to NRL, 334 bpd condensate to PARCO and 1,000 bpd condensate to BYCO out of the total 2,000 bpd condensate from KPD field.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIMF asks govt to provide clarification on industrial package
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IMF asks govt to provide clarification on industrial package

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sought clarification from Pakistan on the announced industrial package. Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob on a query informed that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Remittances increased 2pc at $2.2bn in February FY22

According to data shared by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) remittances from Overseas Pakistanis stood at $2.2 billion in February 2022, this figure is...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR Chairman holds weekly E-Kachehri

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman and Secretary Revenue Division on Friday hold weekly E-Kachehri to address the complaints and concerns of taxpayers. As a...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt to establish business park for women in Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to set up a women's business park in Peshawar. The government officials were of the view that the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP govt to establish business park for women in Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to set up a women's business park in Peshawar. The government officials were of the view that the...

ECC approves Rs747.5mn for gas supply to 85 villages

Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate over 1.7mn children in Bannu, DI Khan

Finja Invest: Pakistan’s first P2P lending platform is here to change the game

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.