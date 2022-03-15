Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

US dollar hits record high against rupee

By Monitoring Report

The US dollar reached an all-time high against the Pakistani rupee again on Tuesday, soaring to Rs179.10 in the interbank market during early trading, according to a media report.

According to forex dealers, the value of the greenback surged by 12 paisa today to trade at Rs179.10 in the interbank market, hitting an all-time high.

In the open market, however, the dollar is trading at Rs180.20 against the Pak rupee.

The US dollar closed at Rs178.98 the other day, according to the country’s central bank.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, Gold price yesterday registered a decrease of Rs550 per tola in the domestic market.

According to All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), per tola gold price in the local market dropped by Rs550 per tola to settle at Rs130,400.

The price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs461 to Rs111,796.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTiger Global, Dragoneer back Pakistan’s B2B startup Bazaar in $70mn round
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR ensuring compliance of FATF regulations in true spirit: Chairman

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that it is making all out efforts in ensuring compliance of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regulations...
Read more
HEADLINES

Haier, DEL penalised for anti-competitive conduct

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed a penalty of Rs1 billion on Haier and Rs100 million on DEL/Dawlance for anti-competitive conduct in...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSO communicates inability to import petroleum products for OMCs

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has expressed its inability to ensure the import of petroleum products for other Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the country. PSO...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF seventh review expected to be prolonged

The ongoing seventh review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility program is likely to be prolonged due to the announced Prime Minister relief...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSO communicates inability to import petroleum products for OMCs

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has expressed its inability to ensure the import of petroleum products for other Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the country. PSO...

IMF seventh review expected to be prolonged

Punjab utilizes 66pc of development funds

PTCL requests NEPRA for revision in power tariff

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.