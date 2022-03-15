US dollar hits record high against rupee

The US dollar reached an all-time high against the Pakistani rupee again on Tuesday, soaring to Rs179.10 in the interbank market during early trading, according to a media report.

According to forex dealers, the value of the greenback surged by 12 paisa today to trade at Rs179.10 in the interbank market, hitting an all-time high.

In the open market, however, the dollar is trading at Rs180.20 against the Pak rupee.

The US dollar closed at Rs178.98 the other day, according to the country’s central bank.

Meanwhile, Gold price yesterday registered a decrease of Rs550 per tola in the domestic market.

According to All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), per tola gold price in the local market dropped by Rs550 per tola to settle at Rs130,400.

The price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs461 to Rs111,796.