Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Country on sound economic footing: Tarin

By APP

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday said the country was on sound economic footings, which is indicated from the latest data of key economic indicators.

The finance minister referred to the robust industrial growth in February and a significant decrease of inflation in the previous week.

“Two important data points released today, Industrial output and SPI. Both highlight the sound economic footings. As per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) grew by 8.2% in February; 7.6% during July-Jan FY22″, said Tarin.

Finance minister further added that the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) was down 1.37% week-on-week to 15% from 21% in December 2021

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIMF seventh review likely to conclude next week
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IMF seventh review likely to conclude next week

The ongoing seventh review of Pakistan’s economy under the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program is likely to conclude next week. Sources said that...
Read more
HEADLINES

President sanctions Rs20bn to clear PDC of OMCs/refineries

President Arif Alvi has granted sanction for placement of Rs20 billion in the assignment account for reimbursement of Price Differential Claims (PDC) of Oil...
Read more
HEADLINES

Large scale manufacturing grows 7.6pc in 7 months

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported that Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 7.6 per cent during the first seven months of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt fails to complete Municipal services program

The Municipal services program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) could not be completed during the current financial year due non-allocation of funds. It is now...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

KP Govt
HEADLINES

KP govt fails to complete Municipal services program

The Municipal services program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) could not be completed during the current financial year due non-allocation of funds. It is now...

CPEC to enhance regional connectivity, trade: Dawood

FBR removes seven officials on poor performance

Govt names Azam Khan as executive director WB

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.