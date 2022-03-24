Sign inSubscribe
Rozee launches dedicated startup jobs section to catalyze Pakistan’s digital economy

By press release

Rozee.pk, Pakistan’s leading job portal, launches an industry-first dedicated space for VC funded startups. The traditional model of doing business is quickly undergoing a transformation with the advent of the new digital economy, which is being fuelled by the rise of startups in Pakistan. These innovative, ground-breaking, and agile companies are spearheading growth and development in the IT sector and country today and for this, they require top-notch talent to help achieve their vision and mission. Similarly, fresh graduates and experienced professionals are looking to work in these cutting-edge companies that show exciting potential and to get in at the ground level of these rocket ships. This is where Rozee bridges the gap with its exclusive startup section, connecting innovative startups with star human resources, true to its mission of connecting talent with opportunity. Now people looking for jobs in startups can simply log into Rozee to get a comprehensive overview of these companies and apply for digital opportunities with the click of a button.

Rozee.pk’s new startup section, its content, and user interface have been crafted for the new-age companies to engage with aspiring talent by showcasing their result-oriented culture, clear vision, dynamic teams, and a message from the Founder or CEO. It is also designed to create excitement in the talent market to re-align and acquire sector-specific skill-sets to meet the intense demands of fast-moving organisations.

H. Kazi, CEO of Rozee said, “Over the years, Rozee has worked closely with some of Pakistan’s most exciting startups to provide them with the best possible talent for their teams. Seeing the rise of startups that are disrupting traditional industries and existing business models, Rozee will become the very first job platform in Pakistan to feature jobs exclusively from these fast-growing and cutting-edge companies that need brilliant minds to propel them to the next level.” 

“The startup ecosystem in Pakistan has positioned itself as an alternative catalyst to spur economic growth. VC funding into the sector in 2021 alone stood at USD 350 million and exceeded the aggregate for the prior periods. Rozee, being the first VC-funded entity in Pakistan, fully understands this space and the needs of disruptive entrepreneurs and their innovation-led companies. To facilitate VC funded tech-startup Founders & CEOs in terms of their positioning in the talent marketplace, Rozee is pleased to announce that it has created a dedicated section on its high-traffic webpage.” added Monis Rahman, Chairman, and Co-founder of Rozee.pk

With 13 of the top startups from the country already onboarded, this initiative will play a key role in addressing the talent drought in the industry by bridging the gap between startups and fresh talent.

 

 

 

