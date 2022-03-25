Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt approves 10pc tax cut on imported edible oil

By Staff Report

The federal government has approved tax relief of 10 per cent on import of edible oil for April and May 2022, this was decided in a meeting held under Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday.

The finance minister was apprised that monthly average retail prices of RBD palm oil are highly volatile and have increased almost twice compared with last year. 

In order to deal with the expected shortfall in the month of Ramzan due to a hike in prices, the finance minister approved tax relief of 10 per cent on import of edible oil for April and May 2022.

The tax relief measure on the import of edible oil is being undertaken for the short term to ensure a smooth supply of edible oil to consumers as 90 per cent of the nation’s annual demand for ghee/cooking oil is dependent on imported inputs.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s COLABS secures $3mn in funding as it plans to become launchpad for startups, freelancers
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Exports to UK can swell to £10bn with GSP plus

The UK-Pakistan Business Council has urged exporters to reap maximum benefits from GSP plus as the exports to UK can swell to £10 billion...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to devise investment strategy

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to devise a long-term strategy aimed at creating an atmosphere to promote bilateral investment and facilitation for investors...
Read more
HEADLINES

KPRA conducts registration drive in Nowshera

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Thursday conducted a day-long registration drive in Nowshera to facilitate taxpayers. On the special directives of KPRA Director General...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF wants further discussion on industrial promotion package

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has indicated to the Pakistani economic team the need for some further discussions on the industrial promotion package over...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KPRA conducts registration drive in Nowshera

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Thursday conducted a day-long registration drive in Nowshera to facilitate taxpayers. On the special directives of KPRA Director General...

IMF wants further discussion on industrial promotion package

Rozee launches dedicated startup jobs section to catalyze Pakistan’s digital economy

Jugnu enters into strategic alliance with MENA based B2B e-commerce leader Sary, raises $22.5mn in series A

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.