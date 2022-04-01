KP govt not to launch any mega foreign funded project next year

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would not launch any new mega project in the next financial year with international aid or loans, whereas funds will be allocated to complete most of the ongoing development projects.

The government sources said that list of development projects proposed for next financial year has been received by the planning and development department. However, except two small projects, administrative departments have not finalised new mega project in collaboration with foreign aid agencies.

According to sources, one project will be launched for cities hosting IDPs including Peshawar while another project will be launched for disposal of waste in Bannu and DI Khan. Both projects will be started with the help of German aid. However, the provincial government is not initiating any major project in collaboration with international organizations.