Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP govt not to launch any mega foreign funded project next year

By Aziz Buneri

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would not launch any new mega project in the next financial year with international aid or loans, whereas funds will be allocated to complete most of the ongoing development projects.

The government sources said that list of development projects proposed for next financial year has been received by the planning and development department. However, except two small projects, administrative departments have not finalised new mega project in collaboration with foreign aid agencies.
According to sources, one project will be launched for cities hosting IDPs including Peshawar while another project will be launched for disposal of waste in Bannu and DI Khan. Both projects will be started with the help of German aid. However, the provincial government is not initiating any major project in collaboration with international organizations.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleFertilizer industry concerned over FBR actions
Next articleExports grew by 17.3pc in March, 2022
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Exports grew by 17.3pc in March, 2022

As per data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Friday, Pakistan’s exports for March 2022 grew by 17.3 per cent to $2.773 billion...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fertilizer industry concerned over FBR actions

Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) has shown concerns over show-cause notices from FBR received by industry players for disallowance of input tax...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR exceeds nine-month tax collection target

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed its collection target by Rs247 billion from July to March of the current financial year 2021-22...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR freezes bank accounts of Zong alleging income tax default

The Federal Board of Revenue has frozen the bank accounts of China Mobile Pakistan Limited (Zong), accusing the company of "income tax default" totaling...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR freezes bank accounts of Zong alleging income tax default

The Federal Board of Revenue has frozen the bank accounts of China Mobile Pakistan Limited (Zong), accusing the company of "income tax default" totaling...

NEPRA hints Rs4.68 per unit hike under FPA of February, 2022

Losses continue for Telenor Microfinance Bank

Govt disburses Rs7.5bn under Kamyab Pakistan Program

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.