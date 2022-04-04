Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

No concept of suspension of $6bn Pakistan’ EFF program, says IMF

By Shahzad Paracha

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that there is no concept of suspension within its $6 billion Pakistan Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

The IMF on Monday in a statement said that “the Fund looks to continue its support to Pakistan and, once a new government is formed, we will engage on policies to promote macroeconomic stability and enquire about intentions vis-a-vis program engagement adding that there is no concept of suspension within IMF programs”.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Finance also said that the “Finance Division and IMF remain engaged in data sharing and reform discussions as part of EFF and there is no truth to speculation about the suspension of the program”.

“IMF has confirmed the same and also clarified that it remains committed to Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability”, it stated.

Article continues after this advertisement

The statement of the IMF comes in the aftermath of President Dr Arif Alvi’s dissolution of the National Assembly following the dismissal of the no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to note that the IMF had expressed its reservations over the government’s announced amnesty scheme and shared doubts over the financial impact and financing sources of the prime minister’s relief package on electricity and petroleum prices.

The IMF and Pakistan teams are in negotiations for the last one month to complete the seventh review.

It is worth mentioning here that the IMF had in June 2019 approved a three-year, $6 billion loan “to support Pakistan’s economic plan, aimed at returning sustainable growth to the country’s economy and improving the standards of living”.

The 39-month IMF program is scheduled to end in September.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP CM to lay foundation stone for Swat Motorway Phase-II
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP CM to lay foundation stone for Swat Motorway Phase-II

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will lay the foundation stone of Swat Motorway Phase-II next week. The Chief Minister also directed the...
Read more
HEADLINES

KSE 100-index shed over 1,200 points amid political crisis

The stock market came under intense selling pressure from the start of trading on Monday as the KSE 100-index shed over 1,200 points. Pakistan Stock...
Read more
HEADLINES

Big dip in kinnow exports, says former chairman FPCCI

Former Chairman of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Horticulture Exports, Ahmad Jawad said that the Kinnow season saw a...
Read more
HEADLINES

RDA inflows surge to $3.92bn in March, 2022

Inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) rose to $3.92 billion by the end of March, 2022 as compared to $3.632 billion till...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

RDA inflows surge to $3.92bn in March, 2022

Inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) rose to $3.92 billion by the end of March, 2022 as compared to $3.632 billion till...

Ramazan begins with hike in food prices across KP

Profit E-Magazine Issue 187

Pakistan has a nascent esports industry that can grow much bigger

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.