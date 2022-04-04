KP CM to lay foundation stone for Swat Motorway Phase-II

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will lay the foundation stone of Swat Motorway Phase-II next week.

The Chief Minister also directed the concerned quarters to expedite progress on Dir Motorway project’s PC 1 for acquisition of land so that physical work on the project could be initiated. He was chairing the meeting of the Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority to review progress on different road projects including Swat Motorway Phase II and Dir Motorway.

Briefing the meeting about progress on Swat Motorway Phase II, it was informed that 88 km long motorway from Chakdara to Fatehpur would be constructed at a cost of Rs58 billion adding that concessionaire agreement had been signed for the execution of the project. It was informed that Rs6.7 billion has been released for the acquisition of land for the project. Moreover, section four had been imposed for land acquisition.

Initially Swat motorway will consist of four lanes but will be extended to six lanes in future. It will have Nine interchanges at Chakdara Interchange, Shamozai Interchange, Barikot Interchange, Mingora Interchange, Kanju Interchange, Malam Jabba-University of Swat Interchange, Sher Palam Interchange, Matta Khawazakhela Interchange and Madin-Fatehpur Interchange.

Some eight bridges would be constructed on the Swat River. Construction of four rest areas at different locations is also part of the project while link highways would also be constructed on need base.

Briefing the huddle on Dir Motorway, the PHA officials informed that Expression of Interest for 30 km long Dir Motorway, Chakdara to Rabat, has been floated. This road project will have three interchanges, four flyovers, 24 bridges, two underpasses and two tunnels.

The Chief Minister has termed these projects as a “milestone” for the sustainable development of Malakand division as it will help to promote tourism, trade and business activities. He said, “Besides providing transportation facilities these projects will also create employment opportunities for the local people.”