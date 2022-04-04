Sign inSubscribe
KSE 100-index shed over 1,200 points amid political crisis

By Monitoring Report

The stock market came under intense selling pressure from the start of trading on Monday as the KSE 100-index shed over 1,200 points.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost over 900 points amid country’s current political crisis that erupted with the National Assembly deputy speaker deeming the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan “unconstitutional”.

The PSX is currently trading at 43,912 points level.

The investors said that the PSX is witnessing a bearish trend as the investors are not showing trust in the market after the tense political situation in Pakistan.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri yesterday termed the no-confidence motion against the premier “unconstitutional”, saying that it was backed by “foreign powers”.

It is to be noted that President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Monitoring Report

RDA inflows surge to $3.92bn in March, 2022

Inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) rose to $3.92 billion by the end of March, 2022 as compared to $3.632 billion till...
Read more
