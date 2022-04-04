KSE 100-index shed over 1,200 points amid political crisis

The stock market came under intense selling pressure from the start of trading on Monday as the KSE 100-index shed over 1,200 points.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost over 900 points amid country’s current political crisis that erupted with the National Assembly deputy speaker deeming the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan “unconstitutional”.

The PSX is currently trading at 43,912 points level.

The investors said that the PSX is witnessing a bearish trend as the investors are not showing trust in the market after the tense political situation in Pakistan.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri yesterday termed the no-confidence motion against the premier “unconstitutional”, saying that it was backed by “foreign powers”.

It is to be noted that President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.