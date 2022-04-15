Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM directs FBR to achieve revenue collection target of Rs6.1tr

By Shahzad Paracha

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure on achieving the revised revenue collection target of Rs6.1 trillion for 2021-22.

FBR Chairman on the queries related to his meeting with PM after the conclusion of the 4th “Computerised Ballot” of POS prize scheme held at the FBR Headquarters said that the “PM has asked FBR to ensure that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program should remain on track”.

In addition he said that FBR will give another briefing to the Prime Minister on the targets of the IMF program next week.

FBR Chairman further stated that we are engaged with the fund for completion of the 7th review under IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Article continues after this advertisement

To a query on the amnesty scheme, FBR Chairman said that there are general reservations over the industrial package and we will brief the Prime Minister next week on the said industrial incentives.

FBR Chairman added that the revenue collection position is satisfactory and FBR would be able to achieve the assigned revenue collection target of Rs6.1 trillion by the end of current fiscal year.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWork in progress on roads to KP tourists sites
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Work in progress on roads to KP tourists sites

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism department said that under the Integrated Tourism Development project progress has been made on construction and rehabilitation of access roads...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fuel Charges Adjustment, NEPRA notifies Rs4.85 per unit hike

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has raised the electricity rate by Rs4.85 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment for the month...
Read more
HEADLINES

LSM grows 4.6pc in 8 months, 8.4pc in February

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 4.6 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEC constitution to help deal with financial crisis: LCCI

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s decision to constitute the National Economic Council (NEC) in a bid to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

LSM grows 4.6pc in 8 months, 8.4pc in February

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 4.6 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to...

NEC constitution to help deal with financial crisis: LCCI

Sharif needs to revive economy amid political turmoil: report

Govt increases 10pc pension of pensioners

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.