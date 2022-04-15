PM directs FBR to achieve revenue collection target of Rs6.1tr

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure on achieving the revised revenue collection target of Rs6.1 trillion for 2021-22.

FBR Chairman on the queries related to his meeting with PM after the conclusion of the 4th “Computerised Ballot” of POS prize scheme held at the FBR Headquarters said that the “PM has asked FBR to ensure that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program should remain on track”.

In addition he said that FBR will give another briefing to the Prime Minister on the targets of the IMF program next week.

FBR Chairman further stated that we are engaged with the fund for completion of the 7th review under IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

To a query on the amnesty scheme, FBR Chairman said that there are general reservations over the industrial package and we will brief the Prime Minister next week on the said industrial incentives.

FBR Chairman added that the revenue collection position is satisfactory and FBR would be able to achieve the assigned revenue collection target of Rs6.1 trillion by the end of current fiscal year.