Work in progress on roads to KP tourists sites

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism department said that under the Integrated Tourism Development project progress has been made on construction and rehabilitation of access roads to six tourism destinations in Hazara division and 11 roads to tourism sites in Malakand division.

During a review meeting, different roads projects including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Roads Improvement Project, Integrated Tourism Development Project and Rural Roads Development Project were discussed. Besides Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Secretary Tourism Aamir Tareen, Secretary Environment and Forestry Abid Majeed, Secretary Communications and works Ijaz Ansari and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that work on access road to historic tourist site Sheikh Badin in Dera Ismail Khan was also underway. Moreover, financial opening of 24km Thandiyani road and 22km Mankiyal road will be completed by the end of April.

It was added that 34Km Kalam to Mataltan and Mahodand road had also been included in provincial roads project. Besides, 65 per cent civil work had been completed on dualization of Swabi-Mardan road at the cost Rs4.4 billion and the project would be completed by December 2022.

The meeting was told that, under the Provincial Roads Improvement Project, rehabilitation and construction of 214km of 9 different roads is almost complete at the cost of Rs14.4 billion.

These roads include Shah Alam to Sardaryab road, Umerzai to Harichand road, Risalpur to Jehangira road, Khairabad to Nizampur road, Aadina to Yar Hussain road, Sang e Mar eastern and western bypass roads, Maqsooda to Kohala road and Haripur- Hattar Taxila road.

The meeting was informed that, under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Roads Development project rehabilitation of 1,337 km district roads will be carried out besides the construction of 62 bridges.

The chief minister on the occasion termed the timely completion of those projects as one of the priority areas and directed the quarters concerned to take concrete steps for early completion of those projects without compromising the quality of work.