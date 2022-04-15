Fuel Charges Adjustment, NEPRA notifies Rs4.85 per unit hike

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has raised the electricity rate by Rs4.85 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment for the month of February 2022 and issued a notification to this effect.

As per details, NEPRA’s decision to increase the power price by Rs4.85 per unit will not be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers of all the power distribution companies (DISCOs) and the consumers of K-Electric.

Earlier, reference fuel charges for the month of February 2022 was set at Rs4.2516 per unit while actual fuel charges registered at Rs9.1046 per unit and fuel price variation recorded at Rs4.8530 per unit for the month of February 2022.

According to NEPRA notification, the fuel price variation will be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of February 2022 and the DISCOs will reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of February 2022 in the billing month of April 2022,

While effecting the fuel adjustment charges, the concerned DISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order, said NEPRA notification.

According to sources, this hike in power tariff will add an additional burden of approximately more than Rs37 billion on the power consumers except K-Electric consumers.

According to NEPRA decision, in order to make adjustments in the approved tariff of the DISCOs due to variations in the fuel charges for the month of February 2022, necessary information as to the details of the actual fuel charges etc. was obtained from Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G). And, the authority conducted the hearing in the matter on March 31, 2022.

On the date fixed for hearing, representatives from CPPA-G, National Power Control Center (NPCC), NTDC, media and general public were present. However, no representation was made from WAPDA, Power Privatization Organization (WPPO), Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the Ministry of Finance despite serving the hearing notice.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 31(7) of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act 1997, (NEPRA Act), the authority has to make adjustments in the approved tariff on account of any variations in the fuel charges on a monthly basis.