Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FPCCI urges PM to reduce interest rate

By Monitoring Report

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Friday urged PM Shehbaz Sharif to decrease the policy rate, fearing any more hike would lead to stagflation and adverse effects on industrial growth in the country.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the FPCCI has stated that increase in policy rate has sharply increased the cost of production. “The former government increased 250bps in the interest rate without reviewing the ground realities,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, the sources within the government said that the business community has been assured of some relief in the upcoming monetary policy.

The government will support every move for the business activities in the country, the sources said.

Article continues after this advertisement

Pakistan’s current interest rate is 12.25 per cent, which is the highest in the region.

Earlier, FPCCI president added that the policy rate in Pakistan was comparatively quite higher than regional countries such as Malaysia at 2 per cent, China at 3.7 per cent, India at 4 per cent, and Bangladesh at 5 per cent.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s export to China up nearly 17pc in first quarter
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s export to China up nearly 17pc in first quarter

Pakistan’s export to China crossed $1.039 billion in the first quarter of 2022, recording nearly 17 per cent increase from January to March this...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR revenue collection surges by 28.6pc in 10 months

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected net revenues of Rs4,858 billion during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (July-April 2021-22),...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt refuses to play any part in talks with IMF

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has refused to play its part in fulfilling any of the promises made by the federal government in negotiations with...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR needs Rs1,321bn in two months to achieve revenue target

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) needs Rs1,321 billion in two months of the current fiscal year to meet the revised annual revenue target...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP govt refuses to play any part in talks with IMF

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has refused to play its part in fulfilling any of the promises made by the federal government in negotiations with...

FBR needs Rs1,321bn in two months to achieve revenue target

Task force to ensure import of Palm oil: Ministry of Commerce

Pakistan-Afghanistan

Progress on barter trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.