KP govt allows depts to transfer funds to priority projects

By Aziz Buneri
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has once again lifted ban on redistribution of funds due to slow spending, allowing the administrative departments to transfer funds to other projects with the department till May 30.
The planing and development (P&D) department officials said that the administrative departments could not effectively utilise their funds and most of the development projects suffer slow pace of work. The officials said that it has forced the government to withdraw restrictions on the transfer of funds within the Provincial Development Program, Integrated District Development Program and Accelerated Development Program till May 30.
A letter issued by P&D to administrative departments, Registrar Peshawar High Court and Senior Member Board of Revenue, stated that funds should not be transferred from projects going to be completed this year. Similarly, funds shouldn’t be transferred from high priority projects. It was advised to transfer funds to projects which could be completed in the current fiscal year
According to the guidelines, the P&D permission for transfer of funds to each other in the Annual Development Program, Accelerated Development Program and Tribal Development Program projects is mandatory. The transfer of funds in the Integrated District Development Program and Accelerated Development Program will not be allowed to exceed the allocated funds.
Aziz Buneri

