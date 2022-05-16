Is the broadcaster about to don the banker hat?

A media mogul and a UAE based businessman walk into a bank. What do they do? They buy it. That is at least what is happening between Salman Iqbal, Nasser Abdullah Hussain Lootah, and Summit Bank.

As per a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Salman Iqbal, the owner of the ARY Group, has agreed to subscribe to 25% shares of Summit Bank through a consortium led by Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah, a businessman from United Arab Emirates who plans to buy 51% of the bank.

Iqbal’s entry onto the scene has been seen as a surprise by many. The Central Bank had formally approved the Lootah transaction a while ago, and Summit Bank was simply waiting for the tender offer. They have it now that Iqbal has declared his intention to subscribe to 25% of the shares.