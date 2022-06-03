Aviation sector gets Rs1,575.06mn for 17 projects

The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs1,575.06 million, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) against total allocation of Rs3,558.20 million to advance 17 different projects and schemes to ensure improved services in the aviation sector.

Out of the total disbursement of Rs1,575.06 million, around Rs733.7 million have been spent on the aviation sector projects during first 11 months of the current fiscal year.

As per the PSDP document, an amount of Rs11.077 million had been allocated for construction of double story Ladies Hostel/Barrack with provision of third storey along with Mess, Recreation Hall and allied facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Rs37.581 million for construction 2X double storey Barrack with provision of third storey for Corporal to Inspectors and Assistant Director along with separate Mess and allied facilities, Recreation Hall at Quetta Airport, Rs20 million for construction of Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport and Rs50 million for construction of Barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, Ladies Rest Room MT, Store, Kote Magazine, Quarter Guard and OC Accommodation/Room at Skardu Airport.