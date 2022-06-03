Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan-Canada trade will be encouraged: High Commissioner

By INP

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Zaheer Aslam Janjua has said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Canada will be increased and private sector would be encouraged in a push to boost trade ties.

Pakistani business community should focus on Canada for exports which offer excellent business opportunities, he said.

High Commissioner Zaheer Aslam Janjua said this while speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the inauguration of the new premises of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Vancouver.

Consul General Janbaz Khan, President of the Pakistan-Western Canada Trade Association (PWCTA) Bushra Rehman, former Chairman of POF Wah Lt. Gen (Retd)
Farooq Durrani, leading businessmen and Secretary-General of the US-Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce (USPICC) Malik Sohail Hussain were also
present at the occasion.

He said that the political leadership of Pakistan want to capitalize on the trade potential between Pakistan and Canada and we will extend cooperation to the private sector of both the countries in this regard.

Zaheer Aslam Janjua said that both countries enjoy exemplary ties but the bilateral trade needs to be increased for which linkages, information, exchange of trade delegations and holding exhibitions are of vital importance.

Malik Sohail Hussain said that the Pakistani business community should explore opportunities in Canada and students should try to get higher education in Canadian universities with would-class education in various subjects.

The Ambassador also inaugurated the official website of the Consulate General and PWCTA and hoped that the trade association will try its best to promote the cause of Pakistan.

He also gave away a certificate of appreciation to Ms Bushra Rehman, founder and first President of PWCTA who is a dynamic businesswoman with a lot of experience and is well known in business circles.

INP

