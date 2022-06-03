Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FPCCI decries unprecedented power tariff hike

By INP

Suleman Chawla, Acting President FPCCI, has expressed the shock and awe of the entire business, industry and trade community at the unprecedented, one-tranche and massive electricity tariff hike of Rs7.91 per kWh; resulting in Rs24.82 per kWh base tariff for the
year 2022 – 23, while it was Rs16.91 per kWh for the outgoing year 2021-22.

It is a rate hike of a staggering 47 percent by NEPRA; and, it will jolt the cost of doing business and ease of doing business indices, he added.

Suleman Chawla explained that the cumulative effect of the fuel and power rate increase may unleash a historical economic stagnation; and, will result in a lot of bankruptcies, inevitable defaults on account of electricity bills, many export orders would not be fulfilled, huge loss of employment opportunities and loss of tax revenue will follow.

Acting FPCCI Chief added that inflation has already climbed to 13.8 percent, which is a 30-month high; and, with accounting for the latest developments, it is slated to cross 20 percent in a short span of 4 – 8 weeks.

Suleman Chawla apprised that the collective price spirals through combined multiplier effects of fuel and power prices will affect the masses the worst through food inflation; who will be further hit by impending unemployment. Hence, the government should come up with a protective mechanism for SMEs in consultation with the apex chamber; as SMEs are the real engines of growth and employment generation.

Dissecting the main contributing factors in the power tariff hike, he enlisted rising fuel prices, capacity costs & challenges, transmission and dispatch (T&D) losses and rupee devaluation – which all can be dealt with better management & planning.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAviation sector gets Rs1,575.06mn for 17 projects
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Aviation sector gets Rs1,575.06mn for 17 projects

The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs1,575.06 million, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) against total allocation of Rs3,558.20...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan-Canada trade will be encouraged: High Commissioner

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Zaheer Aslam Janjua has said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Canada will be increased and private...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX sheds over 900 points after govt hikes petrol price

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday shed over 900 points, depicting a lack of confidence from investors in the market, just hours after...
Read more
HEADLINES

US dollar strikes back, goes stronger

The US dollar did not have to wait long to display its superiority as the greenback struck back at the Pakistani rupee on Friday,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

US dollar strikes back, goes stronger

The US dollar did not have to wait long to display its superiority as the greenback struck back at the Pakistani rupee on Friday,...

Pak-Turkey to negotiate on PTA for promoting bilateral trade

PAY2M: PayFast enters MENA region through joint venture with Twyla technologies

Govt announces to raise petrol price by another Rs30

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.