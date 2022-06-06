Long hours of load-shedding continued as electricity shortfall reaches 7,793 MW

The electricity shortfall in the country has reached 7,793 MW — with total power generation hovers around 19,207 MW, and total demand stands at 27,000 MW — necessitating prolonged power outages across the country.

According to the power division sources on Monday, at least 4,344 MW of electricity is being generated from water, whereas, the government’s thermal plants are generating 1,190 MW of electricity.

The total electricity generation by the private sector power plants is 10,520 MW, whereas, at least 1,107 MW of electricity is being generated from wind power plants and 119 MW from solar plants.

The bagasse-based power plants are generating 178 MW of electricity while the nuclear fuel-based power plants are generating 1,749 MW of electricity.

Meanwhile, up to 16 hours of electricity loadshedding is being carried out in different parts of the country.

Power loadshedding is also being carried out for at least eight hours in Islamabad, whereas, the duration of loadshedding is longer in areas with high losses.

In Karachi, the duration of power loadshedding has increased to 15 hours. Area such as Lyari, Baldia Town, Orangi Town, Ittehad Town, Machhar Colony, Kharadar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Clifton, Malir, Korangi and Landhi are the worst-hit.