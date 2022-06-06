Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee sheds Rs2.14 against US Dollar

By APP

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs2.14 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs200.06 against the previous day’s closing of Rs197.92.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs197.6 and Rs199.6 respectively.

The price of Euro appreciated by Rs1.96 and closed at Rs214.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs212.92.

Meanwhile, Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.52, whereas an increase of Rs2.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs251.06 as compared to its last closing of Rs249.02.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 58 paisas to close at Rs54.46 and Rs53.33 respectively.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLong hours of load-shedding continued as electricity shortfall reaches 7,793 MW
Next articleGovt dispel rumours about safety of bank accounts, lockers
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt dispel rumours about safety of bank accounts, lockers

The government and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday refuted baseless claims circulating on social media regarding Foreign Currency Accounts, Roshan Digital Accounts...
Read more
HEADLINES

Long hours of load-shedding continued as electricity shortfall reaches 7,793 MW

The electricity shortfall in the country has reached 7,793 MW — with total power generation hovers around 19,207 MW, and total demand stands at...
Read more
HEADLINES

PCJCCI proposes implementation of Chinese taxation model

Pakistan’s tax system should be revised and improved, based upon growth instead of the regulatory pressures. The administrative reforms are essential in the tax...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak-China coop in ‘Biohealth Agriculture’ to promote wheat production

Pakistan and China have further enhanced their cooperation in Biohealth Agriculture to promote wheat production, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday. The report says,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pak-China coop in ‘Biohealth Agriculture’ to promote wheat production

Pakistan and China have further enhanced their cooperation in Biohealth Agriculture to promote wheat production, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday. The report says,...

Poultry industry growing fast in Pakistan: PPA

HBL launches its First Impact and Sustainability Report

Profit E-Magazine Issue 196

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.