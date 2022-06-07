Country suffers up to 16 hours of load shedding as shortfall reaches 6,099MW

The electricity shortfall in the country has reached upto 6,099 MW with total power generation hovers around 19,901 MW, and total demand stands at 26,000 MW – necessitating prolonged power outages across the country.

It may be noted that the government had announced to reduce the load shedding of electricity from Tuesday to three and a half hours.

According to the power division, at least 4,193 MW of electricity is being generated from water, whereas, the government’s thermal plants are generating 1,261 MW of electricity.

The total electricity generation by the private sector power plants is 11,565 MW, whereas, at least 1,347 MW of electricity is being generated from wind power plants and 118 MW from solar plants.

The bagasse-based power plants are generating 181 MW of electricity while the nuclear fuel-based power plants are generating 1,236 MW of electricity.

Meanwhile, up to 16 hours of electricity load shedding is being carried out in different parts of the country.

Power load shedding is also being carried out for at least six hours in Islamabad, whereas, the duration of load shedding is longer in areas with high losses.

Due to the power outages, citizens are unable to work. People have said that government is unable to fulfill their promises and should work on their promises rather than giving statements.