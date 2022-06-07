Sign inSubscribe
K-electric seeks massive hike in power tariff

By INP

K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, on Tuesday submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) seeking another hike of Rs4.86 in tariff under fuel adjustment charges.

According to the request, the power utility has requested an increase of Rs4.52 for January to March 2022, and rupee 0.36 for April.

The national power regulator will take up the KE’s plea for a hearing on June 12, 2022.

The increase will reflect in the bills of customers for June 2022.

On May 27 NEPRA notified an increase in power tariff for K-Electric by Rs4.83 per unit under fuel adjustment charges for the month of March against demand in the hike of Rs5.27 per unit.

Recently, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an Rs7.91 increase per unit of electricity.

According to a notification issued by NEPRA, the government had increased the basic tariff per unit of electricity by Rs7.91. The per-unit price was increased from Rs16.91 to Rs24.82, which is a 47% hike in prices.

NEPRA said that the price hike was made due to an increase in fuel prices and increases in the cost of production. The new rates would be applied from July 2022, it added.

INP

