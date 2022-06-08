Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Budget 22-23: KP formulates Rs379.99bn development program

By Aziz Buneri

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has formulated a development program of Rs379.99 billion – Rs310.89 billion for settled areas and Rs69.9 billion for tribal districts – in the 22-23 budget to announced soon.

The government officials informed that a total of 2,194 development projects are part of the development program. The provincial government will try to complete some 2,128 projects with its own resources while 66 projects will be implemented with foreign aid and loans. The development program is expected to receive more than Rs93.18 billion in foreign aid and loans.

It is proposed to set aside Rs41.80 billion for local bodies. According to KP government officials, the volume of proposed development program is Rs379.99 billion which is Rs63.43 billion more than last year.

For the financial year 2022-23, the government has proposed Rs60.39b for roads construction, Rs48.39b for multi-sector development, Rs41.80b for local government, Rs28.78b for energy and electronics, Rs20.51b for elementary and secondary Education, Rs28.65b for health, Rs20.3b for irrigation, Rs19.69 billion for sports, tourism, culture, archeology and youth affairs, Rs18.23b for finance, Rs15.76b for urban development, Rs14.67b for agriculture, Rs12.49b for water and sanitation.

Similarly, Rs43 billion has been proposed for higher education, Rs7.9 billion for transport, Rs6.48 billion for municipalities and rural development, Rs4.21 billion for rehabilitation and resettlement, Rs4.14 billion for forestry, Rs3.85 billion for industry, Rs3.29 billion for law and justice, Rs3.15 billion for social welfare, Rs1.58 billion for social welfare, Rs1.53 billion for science and information technology, Rs1.37 billion for board of revenue, Rs1.14 billion for religious and minority endowments, Rs875 million for population welfare, Rs668 million for housing, Rs500 million for Public-private partnership, Rs421 million for management and staff, Rs413 million for food, Rs381 million for labour, Rs380 million for information, Rs359 million for minerals. Rs191 million for excise and taxation, and Rs47 million for environment.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to give good news to IT industry in budget, says FBR chairman
Next articleCoalition govt to present Rs9.5tr budget on Friday
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Coalition govt to present Rs9.5tr budget on Friday

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif led coalition government will present Rs9.5 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022-23 on Friday. As per the details, finance minister will...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to give good news to IT industry in budget, says FBR chairman

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim ahmad has said that government will give good news to IT industry in new budget. The chairman FBR...
Read more
HEADLINES

Miftah offers support for new investment from UAE

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Wednesday assured full support by present government to Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tough decisions taken to stabilise economy: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the federal government has taken tough decisions to stabilise the country’s economy. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Tough decisions taken to stabilise economy: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the federal government has taken tough decisions to stabilise the country’s economy. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister...

NEC meeting: provinces agree on closure of markets at 8:30PM

Pakistan faces upto 8-hour loadshedding as shortfall reaches 6,500

More Chinese investment expected in Pakistan soon: Minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.