Budget 22-23: KP formulates Rs379.99bn development program

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has formulated a development program of Rs379.99 billion – Rs310.89 billion for settled areas and Rs69.9 billion for tribal districts – in the 22-23 budget to announced soon.

The government officials informed that a total of 2,194 development projects are part of the development program. The provincial government will try to complete some 2,128 projects with its own resources while 66 projects will be implemented with foreign aid and loans. The development program is expected to receive more than Rs93.18 billion in foreign aid and loans.

It is proposed to set aside Rs41.80 billion for local bodies. According to KP government officials, the volume of proposed development program is Rs379.99 billion which is Rs63.43 billion more than last year.

For the financial year 2022-23, the government has proposed Rs60.39b for roads construction, Rs48.39b for multi-sector development, Rs41.80b for local government, Rs28.78b for energy and electronics, Rs20.51b for elementary and secondary Education, Rs28.65b for health, Rs20.3b for irrigation, Rs19.69 billion for sports, tourism, culture, archeology and youth affairs, Rs18.23b for finance, Rs15.76b for urban development, Rs14.67b for agriculture, Rs12.49b for water and sanitation.

Similarly, Rs43 billion has been proposed for higher education, Rs7.9 billion for transport, Rs6.48 billion for municipalities and rural development, Rs4.21 billion for rehabilitation and resettlement, Rs4.14 billion for forestry, Rs3.85 billion for industry, Rs3.29 billion for law and justice, Rs3.15 billion for social welfare, Rs1.58 billion for social welfare, Rs1.53 billion for science and information technology, Rs1.37 billion for board of revenue, Rs1.14 billion for religious and minority endowments, Rs875 million for population welfare, Rs668 million for housing, Rs500 million for Public-private partnership, Rs421 million for management and staff, Rs413 million for food, Rs381 million for labour, Rs380 million for information, Rs359 million for minerals. Rs191 million for excise and taxation, and Rs47 million for environment.