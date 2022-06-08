Govt to give good news to IT industry in budget, says FBR chairman

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim ahmad has said that government will give good news to IT industry in new budget.

The chairman FBR said this while addressing at Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA) One-Window signing ceremony with Systems Limited

He said that there will be a good news for IT industry in budget, there was a lack of coordination between FBR, STZA and Tech companies but we will improve our coordination in coming days, he added.

Asim Ahmad said that FBR has a strategic role in providing business-friendly environment being the apex revenue collection body of the government.

Business community is asking for exemptions but we will have to collect Rs6.1 trillion tax revenue in ongoing year, he added.

Ahmad also said that the STZA One Window Portal will facilitate local and foreign investors.

It will also be integrated on real-time basis with FBR and Customs systems and we are fully committed to provide all requisite support to STZA in this regard.

A working group is constituted and work with PRAL and PSW is already in progress, he added.

Chairman STZA Amer Hashmi also gave a strategic overview of the global innovation and technology ecosystem.

He went on to explain how technology interventions can standardize and optimize the investor journey, including fast-tracking investor facilitation in areas like regulatory approvals and troubleshooting.

“STZA is building a world-class technology ecosystem. Special Technology Zones will provide an enabling business environment for local and foreign firms.