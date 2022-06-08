Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt to give good news to IT industry in budget, says FBR chairman

By Shahzad Paracha

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim ahmad has said that government will give good news to IT industry in new budget.

The chairman FBR said this while addressing at Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA) One-Window signing ceremony with Systems Limited

He said that there will be a good news for IT industry in budget, there was a lack of coordination between FBR, STZA and Tech companies but we will improve our coordination in coming days, he added.

Asim Ahmad said that FBR has a strategic role in providing business-friendly environment being the apex revenue collection body of the government.

Business community is asking for exemptions but we will have to collect Rs6.1 trillion tax revenue in ongoing year, he added.

Ahmad also said that the STZA One Window Portal will facilitate local and foreign investors.

It will also be integrated on real-time basis with FBR and Customs systems and we are fully committed to provide all requisite support to STZA in this regard.

A working group is constituted and work with PRAL and PSW is already in progress, he added.

Chairman STZA Amer Hashmi also gave a strategic overview of the global innovation and technology ecosystem.

He went on to explain how technology interventions can standardize and optimize the investor journey, including fast-tracking investor facilitation in areas like regulatory approvals and troubleshooting.

“STZA is building a world-class technology ecosystem. Special Technology Zones will provide an enabling business environment for local and foreign firms.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMiftah offers support for new investment from UAE
Next articleBudget 22-23: KP formulates Rs379.99bn development program
Shahzad Paracha

1 COMMENT

  1. appling 30prcnt of tax on freelancer is not a good idea by govt,, this is as freelancer earning 100 dollars and getting 30 to 35 dollars in his bank acc..
    30 prcnt of tax deducted ,, 20 prcnt website cutting ,, 5 prcnt bank cutting ,, and 5 prcnt third party cutting

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Coalition govt to present Rs9.5tr budget on Friday

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif led coalition government will present Rs9.5 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022-23 on Friday. As per the details, finance minister will...
Read more
HEADLINES

Budget 22-23: KP formulates Rs379.99bn development program

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has formulated a development program of Rs379.99 billion - Rs310.89 billion for settled areas and Rs69.9 billion for tribal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Miftah offers support for new investment from UAE

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Wednesday assured full support by present government to Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tough decisions taken to stabilise economy: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the federal government has taken tough decisions to stabilise the country’s economy. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Tough decisions taken to stabilise economy: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the federal government has taken tough decisions to stabilise the country’s economy. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister...

NEC meeting: provinces agree on closure of markets at 8:30PM

Pakistan faces upto 8-hour loadshedding as shortfall reaches 6,500

More Chinese investment expected in Pakistan soon: Minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.