Miftah offers support for new investment from UAE

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Wednesday assured full support by present government to Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi and offered him welcoming sentiments for pursuing new investments in Pakistan

Talking to UAE’s Ambassador, who called on him here, the finance minister highlighted the long-standing bilateral ties between both countries in areas of trade, energy, refinery, and petroleum, said a statement issued here by Finance Division.

He shared that Pakistan is aiming at taking the existing bilateral relations to next level especially in economic area.

He also shared with the UAE’s Ambassador about the potential investment avenues present in Pakistan and shared welcoming sentiments.

The Ambassador of UAE expressed interest in boosting and strengthening bilateral ties between both the countries through investments in various new avenues.