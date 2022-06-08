Sign inSubscribe
Miftah offers support for new investment from UAE

By APP

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Wednesday assured full support by present government to Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi and offered him welcoming sentiments for pursuing new investments in Pakistan

Talking to UAE’s Ambassador, who called on him here, the finance minister highlighted the long-standing bilateral ties between both countries in areas of trade, energy, refinery, and petroleum, said a statement issued here by Finance Division.

He shared that Pakistan is aiming at taking the existing bilateral relations to next level especially in economic area.

He also shared with the UAE’s Ambassador about the potential investment avenues present in Pakistan and shared welcoming sentiments.

The Ambassador of UAE expressed interest in boosting and strengthening bilateral ties between both the countries through investments in various new avenues.

Tough decisions taken to stabilise economy: PM
Govt to give good news to IT industry in budget, says FBR chairman
APP

HEADLINES

Coalition govt to present Rs9.5tr budget on Friday

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif led coalition government will present Rs9.5 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022-23 on Friday. As per the details, finance minister will...
HEADLINES

Budget 22-23: KP formulates Rs379.99bn development program

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has formulated a development program of Rs379.99 billion - Rs310.89 billion for settled areas and Rs69.9 billion for tribal...
HEADLINES

Govt to give good news to IT industry in budget, says FBR chairman

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim ahmad has said that government will give good news to IT industry in new budget. The chairman FBR...
HEADLINES

Tough decisions taken to stabilise economy: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the federal government has taken tough decisions to stabilise the country’s economy. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister...
HEADLINES

Tough decisions taken to stabilise economy: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the federal government has taken tough decisions to stabilise the country’s economy. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister...

NEC meeting: provinces agree on closure of markets at 8:30PM

Pakistan faces upto 8-hour loadshedding as shortfall reaches 6,500

More Chinese investment expected in Pakistan soon: Minister

