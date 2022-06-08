Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tough decisions taken to stabilise economy: PM

By INP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the federal government has taken tough decisions to stabilise the country’s economy.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister noted that the coalition government has taken some difficult decisions to stabilise the economy. “We didn’t care for their impact on our political capital, for doing so is in the best interest of Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz added.

“For how long will we continue to be consumed by our narrow interests at the cost of national duties?” the premier asked.

In another tweet, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan’s economic security was deeply linked to its political stability. “Time has come for political forces and all stakeholders to rise above their narrow interests and agree on Charter of Economy,” he added.

“We need to increase our exports and reduce imports to come out of recurrent balance of payment crisis. I proposed the public-private partnership as a way of involving our private sector in the conception and execution of development projects,” he wrote.

Referring to the outcomes of the Pre-Budget Business Conference, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he has decided to form various task forces consisting of experts and professionals belonging to IT, export, agriculture, finance sectors and food security to finalise the proposals for fast-paced implementation.

The prime minister further said that what the nation is going through right now is certainly a difficult time. “The hard decisions were necessitated by circumstances. We will sail through these times. The government has introduced austerity measures to share the burden that you are feeling,” he added.

INP

