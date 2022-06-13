Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

$13.5bn foreign funded projects considered problematic

By Shahzad Paracha
$13.5 billion out of $34.8 billion foreign funded projects are considered as problematic, this was disclosed in a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects (NCC – FFP).
As per the details, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chairs 2nd follow up meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects (NCC – FFP) to review Balochistan Projects.
Minister for Economic Affairs welcomed the participants and highlighted that Projects in Balochistan are key driver for socioeconomic development, provide access to jobs, increase economic mobility and connectivity that enable people to rise out of poverty.
Minister, briefed the committee on the background and purpose of the meeting, and highlighted the problematic and moderately satisfactory projects and issues thereof.
He apprised the Committee that EAD is managing an ongoing portfolio of $34.8 billion foreign funded projects of various sectors of the economy. Out of total portfolio, $13.5 billion (39%) is considered as problematic. The share of Balochistan projects are $1.1 billion, of which $0.848 billion is rated as problematic.
Minister for Economic Affairs emphasized the need to address the issues of problematic projects on urgent basis, especially those facing chronic delays so as to pace up disbursements and progress.
He stressed the need for setting deliverables with timelines by the focal Ministries and implementing agencies for better monitoring, and preventing time & cost over-runs.
The Minister for EAD stressed on the need for regular follow-up weekly meetings by the focal Ministries with executing agencies and stakeholders for due monitoring and prompt resolution of issues.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleOGRA’s enforcement team unearths three illegal oil agencies
Next articleNeither public nor IMF happy with the budget: Asad Umar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Punjab govt approves development budget of Rs685bn

The Punjab government has approved a development budget of Rs685 billion for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23 for different sectors. According to the documents available...
Read more
HEADLINES

FCA of April: NEPRA jacks up power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Neither public nor IMF happy with the budget: Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General Asad Umar expressed that the budget created a ‘Doomsday scenario’ as the finance minister himself admitted that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA’s enforcement team unearths three illegal oil agencies

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Enforcement (North) team has discovered three illegal oil agencies and asked the Chief Secretary Punjab to take...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

OGRA’s enforcement team unearths three illegal oil agencies

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Enforcement (North) team has discovered three illegal oil agencies and asked the Chief Secretary Punjab to take...

Punjab govt employees to get 30pc pay raise

KP govt unveils Rs1.33tr budget for FY 2022-23

President asks taxpayers to approach FTO for cost-free, speedy justice

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.