OGRA’s enforcement team unearths three illegal oil agencies

By Ahmad Ahmadani

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Enforcement (North) team has discovered three illegal oil agencies and asked the Chief Secretary Punjab to take appropriate action against the illegal oil business being carried out in different areas of southern Punjab.

As per details, OGRA’s Enforcement (North) team has inspected around 40 petrol pumps in south Punjab to check the accuracy of the measurements of oil, and their quality and prices, and to ensure safety standards at different outlets. And, OGRA’s Enforcement team, during the inspection process, has found three illegal oil agencies against whom appropriate action has been recommended to the Chief Secretary Punjab.

According to OGRA spokesman, about 40 petrol pumps of different Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been inspected and samples of petrol and diesel were sent to the laboratory for a quality check. He said that the OGRA has adopted a no-tolerance policy for the accuracy of measurement, quality, and safety at outlets, and action was taken based on the grievances of the general public. He said the concerned team has also been directed to visit other areas of the province to ensure the supply of petroleum products with accuracy, their quality, and the sale of oil at the prescribed rates. This process shall be extended throughout Pakistan, said OGRA spokesman in an official statement.

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

