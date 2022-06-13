Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Neither public nor IMF happy with the budget: Asad Umar

By Shahzad Paracha

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General Asad Umar expressed that the budget created a ‘Doomsday scenario’ as the finance minister himself admitted that the budget neither met the expectations of the people nor of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement issued from the Central Media Department (CMD) on Monday, Asad said that the imported government’s hurriedly presented budget caused widespread despondency in the country.

He mocked that the government presented a wonderful budget, as people were angry, a bearish trend persisted in the stock market and rupee continued to lose its value further.

Asad Umar said that the Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail accepted that the proposed budget failed to meet expectations of the people and the financial body. However, he raised a question that then who was happy with the budget except the candy making companies?

On the other hand, PTI Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said that the ‘gang of corrupts’ was hell-bent to paralyze Pakistan economically and to make life of all and sundry a hell through flawed economic policies and wrong priorities.

Reacting to Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb’s press conference, Farrukh Habib said that the imported government was badly exposed during a short span of two months, as the gang of corrupts snatched all facilities from the people.

He said that the imported government created a cost-of-living crisis in the country, as prices of daily used items skyrocketed, a flour bag was selling at Rs1300 in the market but the imported ministers were trying to mislead the people by presenting a rosy picture.

He said that time is ripe to get rid the country of this gang of thieves and to hold early elections in the country, which he said was the only solution to the prevailing untold problems currently facing the country.

Shahzad Paracha

