Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

President asks taxpayers to approach FTO for cost-free, speedy justice

By APP

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday urged the taxpayers and business community to approach the office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) through its complaint system for the redressal of their taxation grievances on a priority basis.

Addressing an awareness seminar on the services of FTO here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said the FTO was ensuring prompt dispensation of justice regarding the tax-related petitions at the doorsteps of the complainants.

President Alvi said that engaging business entrepreneurs and the general public to increase awareness about the FTO services and expanding the outreach with the aim of creating a fair, just, and equitable tax system.

He mentioned that FTO was effectively endeavoring to implement its mandate of providing cost-free justice to taxpayers within around 60 days, and even without the obligation upon the complainant to engage a lawyer.

He expressed satisfaction that FTO disposed of 2,867 complaints out of the 3,371 received during the year 2021 and added that the significant increase in numbers of complaints indicated the enhanced trust of taxpayers in the FTO office. He lauded that the average disposal time of complaints was also reduced from 68.43 days in 2020 to 57.29 days in 2021.

He said it was the responsibility of all institutions under the government to improve their performance and emphasized that immediate redressal of taxpayers’ problems would promote tax culture in the country.

President Alvi said FTO was acting as a public relief-oriented institution with the introduction of a fast system for the registration of complaints and formulation of strategies for quick resolution of the tax-related problems. The president mentioned that he studied every case received from FTO before giving a verdict on appeals.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP earmarks hefty amount for combating climate change
Next articleKP govt unveils Rs1.33tr budget for FY 2022-23
APP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FCA of April: NEPRA jacks up power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Neither public nor IMF happy with the budget: Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General Asad Umar expressed that the budget created a ‘Doomsday scenario’ as the finance minister himself admitted that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

$13.5bn foreign funded projects considered problematic

$13.5 billion out of $34.8 billion foreign funded projects are considered as problematic, this was disclosed in a meeting of National Coordination Committee on...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA’s enforcement team unearths three illegal oil agencies

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Enforcement (North) team has discovered three illegal oil agencies and asked the Chief Secretary Punjab to take...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Punjab govt employees to get 30pc pay raise

The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday approved up to 30 per cent increase in salaries of govt employees in the budget for the fiscal year...

KP govt unveils Rs1.33tr budget for FY 2022-23

President asks taxpayers to approach FTO for cost-free, speedy justice

KP earmarks hefty amount for combating climate change

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.