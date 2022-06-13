Sign inSubscribe
KP earmarks hefty amount for combating climate change

By APP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has earmarked a hefty amount in billions of rupees for combating impacts of climate change with focus on creating awareness among public and promotion of solar power generation.

According to budget documents, in the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23, four billion rupees have been earmarked for solar energy generation through installation of panels in 11,300 mosques in the province, Rs15.8 billion is reserved for investment in hydel power generation in the province, reads the budget document.

In addition an amount of Rs1.2 billion is reserved for TESCO (Tribal Electricity Supply Company) for launching of hydel projects in merged districts. For promotion of eco-friendly tourism, an amount of Rs15.5 billion is reserved out of which Rs14.6 for developmental budget, Rs800 million for establishment of Special Developmental Institutions and Rs100 million for tourism police.

Similarly for increasing plantation, Rs1.8 billion has been reserved for Billion Tree Tsunami, Rs150 million on Climate Smart Farming, Rs100 million for Air Quality Test and Rs100 million for Climate Change Action Plan.

APP

