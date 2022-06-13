Sign inSubscribe
KP revenue collection registers manifold increase

By APP

The revenue collection of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has registered a manifold increase during the last three years, said a review of the budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

In his budget speech, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said that for the first time in history, the revenue collection will surpass the amount of Rs75 billion.

He said that due to the efforts and hard work of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), the revenue collection has registered a record 122% increase. He claimed that KPRA has become the best revenue authority of the country.

The finance minister said that the provincial government has carried out record development schemes worth Rs260 billion during the outgoing financial year which is higher than the development expenditures of Punjab and Sindh provinces.

During the year, he said, the provincial government has also promulgated various new laws for financial reforms and Treasury Single Account was introduced for better monitoring of the public exchequer.

The system helped in pinpointing about huge ineffective amount of Rs100 billion laying in the accounts of various government organizations.

He said that due to the business-friendly environment and facilitation of the provincial government, various international business firms are investing Rs86 billion in the province.

