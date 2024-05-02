Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

KP Revenue Authority launches crackdown against non-compliant hotels, restaurants

Tax-evading hotels and restaurants in Peshawar served notices 

By Aziz Buneri
KPRA

Peshawar: To improve tax compliance and discourage tax evasion, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has launched a crackdown against non-compliant taxpayer hotels and restaurants in Peshawar.

A team of KPRA Peshawar including Assistant Collector Khalid Mansoor, Assistant Collector Roohullah Khan, Assistant Collector Shahnawaz Khan and inspectors conducted raids on two restaurants located on University Road and confiscated their records. 

On the directives of Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal, the KPRA team conducted raids on Habibi Restaurant and Dampukh Khorak and confiscated their records. 

The restaurants were served with notices and asked to submit their records to KPRA but they did not respond to the notices after which the raids were conducted and record was confiscated as per KPRA rules and regulations. 

DG KPRA Fouzia Iqbal said that they have noticed persistent non-compliance from restaurants and hotels in Peshawar and, despite the issuance of several notices by KPRA, numerous hotels and restaurants are still non-compliant. 

“This has forced KPRA to start enforcement drive in the city against non-compliant restaurants and hotels,” she said adding that KPRA teams will confiscate their records, attach bank accounts, and will seal businesses if restaurants and hotel owners continue to evade tax and remain non-compliant. 

“In order to avoid strict actions of KPRA, it is for the information of all registered persons who have failed to deposit tax or have made short payments or not issued proper sales tax invoices or under-reporting their sales that they must settle their tax liabilities and deposit the due tax well in time,” the DG KPRA said.

Previous article
Experts call for targeted policy measures to unlock Pakistan’s renewable energy potential 
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri covers financial, social, political and regional issues for Pakistan Today and Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Economy

April trade deficit soars 2.81x YoY, exports dip MoM

Country's trade deficit expands significantly by 2.81x YoY to $2.374 bn, coupled with a 8.67% MoM drop in exports

PSX records third successive decline after SBP maintains key rate

April 2024 CPI drops to 17.3% YoY

Govt grapples with massive losses due to Iranian oil smuggling

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.