KP Revenue Authority launches crackdown against non-compliant hotels, restaurants

Peshawar: To improve tax compliance and discourage tax evasion, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has launched a crackdown against non-compliant taxpayer hotels and restaurants in Peshawar.

A team of KPRA Peshawar including Assistant Collector Khalid Mansoor, Assistant Collector Roohullah Khan, Assistant Collector Shahnawaz Khan and inspectors conducted raids on two restaurants located on University Road and confiscated their records.

On the directives of Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal, the KPRA team conducted raids on Habibi Restaurant and Dampukh Khorak and confiscated their records.

The restaurants were served with notices and asked to submit their records to KPRA but they did not respond to the notices after which the raids were conducted and record was confiscated as per KPRA rules and regulations.

DG KPRA Fouzia Iqbal said that they have noticed persistent non-compliance from restaurants and hotels in Peshawar and, despite the issuance of several notices by KPRA, numerous hotels and restaurants are still non-compliant.

“This has forced KPRA to start enforcement drive in the city against non-compliant restaurants and hotels,” she said adding that KPRA teams will confiscate their records, attach bank accounts, and will seal businesses if restaurants and hotel owners continue to evade tax and remain non-compliant.

“In order to avoid strict actions of KPRA, it is for the information of all registered persons who have failed to deposit tax or have made short payments or not issued proper sales tax invoices or under-reporting their sales that they must settle their tax liabilities and deposit the due tax well in time,” the DG KPRA said.