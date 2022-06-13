KP govt unveils Rs1.33tr budget for FY 2022-23

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Monday presented the provincial budget for FY 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs1.33 trillion.

Addressing the budget session of the KP Assembly, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that the total outlay of the budget stands at Rs1,332 billion. “Despite hurdles, we have earmarked Rs319.2 billion for the development portfolio of which only Rs8 billion will be received under the PSDP,” he said.

He announced a 16 percent increase in salaries of the government employees while pension was jacked up by 15 percent. The Shuhada package for police has also been increased in the budget.

Sharing a relief package for the government employees, he said that the ‘work from home’ policy will be launched for employees to mitigate the impact of fuel prices while fleet cards having fuel limits will also be given to the departments to avoid unnecessary waste of fuel resources.

Sharing details of appointments and permanent status to employees, the finance minister said that 675 doctors and 58,000 NTS teachers will get permanent status while 600 nurses will be recruited in the next fiscal year. “Sehat bumper card is also being introduced for the government employees which will also include their OPD treatment,” he said.

Sharing further details of initiatives in the budget, he said that treatment for bone marrow transplant, thalassemia, and advance-stage cancer will also be added to Sehat card. “Four new medical colleges will be established in Dir, Buner, Charsadda, Haripur,” in addition he said that youngsters will also be given loans worth around Rs25 billion.

He shared that the tax collection in the KP hiked to Rs75 billion from Rs31 billion. “Despite financial issues, we gave a development budget of Rs260 in FY2021-22 and spent 33 percent of it, contrary to Sindh and Punjab where 21 and 22 percent are spent respectively” he said.

He said that their government has produced 2.1 million job opportunities in the province. “World Bank data also proved that unemployment remained lowest during the three year tenure,” he said.

According to budget documents, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made historic allocations of Rs319.2 billion under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for fiscal year 2022-23.

Of the total outlay of the budget, Rs1,108 billion has been allocated for settlement districts while Rs223 billion has been allocated for merged tribal districts.

According to the budget documents, the total current budget of the province has been set at Rs913 billion, of which Rs789 billion has been allocated for settlement districts and Rs124 billion for integrated districts.

The total development budget of the province covers Rs418 billion of which Rs319 are allocated for settlement districts and Rs99 for integrated districts.

According to budget documents, the total revenue for the province is estimated at Rs1,332 billion.

A sum of Rs570 billion would be received from the federation in terms of taxes, while the province is expecting to receive Rs68.60 billion in the war on terror.

Similarly, the document revealed that the KP will get Rs31 billion in oil and gas royalties, while net profit and arrears of electricity is expected to be Rs61.90 billion.

Likewise, a sum of Rs85 billion will be collected in terms of provincial taxes, whereas foreign aid of over Rs88 billion is also included in the budget. It added more than Rs4 billion allocated for external development assistance for integrated districts.

According to budget documents, grants of Rs208 billion will be given to tribal districts, while other revenue has been estimated at Rs212 billion

According to the budget documents, Rs25billion earmarked for Sehat Insaf Card programme. Rs6 billion capacity expansion grant for MTIs and its allied entities and medical college.

Similarly, according to the ADP 2022-23, a sum of Rs11 billion (current and development) has been set aside for medicines of primary and secondary healthcare, and Rs4 billion for provision of free OPD medicine in all public sector health facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A sum of Rs2billion has been proposed for provision of missing furniture in schools, while an amount of 2.4billion allocated for Scholarships with a majority of its going to girls.

Likewise, an amount of Rs1 billion has been set aside for providing ambulatory services for expectant mothers. Rs2 billion provided as an operational budget to universities.

According to budget documents, a sum of Rs29,458 million has been allocated for agriculture sector, including Rs14, 813 million for current expenditure and Rs10, 665 million for development while Rs3, 980 million is foresees on head of foreign assistance.

A sum of Rs4, 191 million has been earmarked for Auqaf and Religious Minority, of the total amount, Rs3, 057 million allocated for current expenditures while Rs1,134 million for development.

The budget document said an amount of Rs73 million has been allocated for the Bureau of Statistics.

Similarly, a record allocation of Rs227,087 million for Elementary and Secondary Education including Rs3,410 million for current expenditures while Rs16,996 million for development and Rs12, 857 million foreign aid.

As per budget documents, an amount of Rs71,653 million has been allocated for Communication and work, including Rs10,987 million for current expenditures, and Rs47,809 million for development while Rs12,857 million would be received from foreign assistance.

For the energy and power sector, a sum of Rs29,203 million has been set aside under ADP, including Rs527 million for current and Rs7,725 million for development while Rs20,951 million would be received from foreign Aid.

A sum of Rs4,191 million for Environment has been allocated, including current Rs4,144 million and Rs47 million for development.

According to the budget documents, an amount of Rs1,607 million has been set aside for Excise and Taxation, including Rs1,403 million for current and Rs204 million for development.