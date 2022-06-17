Sign inSubscribe
KP may impose salaries cut as federal govt reduced tribal districts funds

By Aziz Buneri

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is considering various measures after the federal government reduced funds allocation for the tribal districts.

According to sources in the finance department, if there was a shortage of funds, KP government may consider to impose cut on the salaries of the tribal district employees. The officials said Rs60 billion allocated by the federal government for tribal districts is insufficient to meet the ongoing expenditure this year. The province needs another Rs21 billion to meet the expenditures.

The officials said that if more funds were not provided, then the provincial government will consider various options. According to sources, the first option is to cut the salaries of government employees. The government may also consider transferring Rs21 billion from the Tribal Development Fund for current expenditure.

Sources said that the provincial government will take a formal decision in this regard in next few days by taking the elected representatives of tribal districts into confidence.

Aziz Buneri

