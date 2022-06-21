Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Exports increase 40pc to Rs5.066tr in 11 months

By INP
Container loading in a Cargo freight ship with industrial crane. Container ship in import and export business logistic company. Industry and Transportation concept.

The exports of the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 40.12 per cent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS provisional figures, exports during July–May (2021–2022) were recorded at Rs5,066,656 million as against Rs3,615,847 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 40.12 per cent, according to provisional data released by PBS.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports during the month of May 2022 increased by 100.49 per cent as compared to the exports of same month of last year. The exports in May 2020 were recorded at Rs513,475 million as compared to exports of Rs256,105 million during May, 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 3.92 when compared to the exports of Rs.534,423 million in April 2022.

The main commodities of exports during May, 2022 were knitwear (Rs83,728 million), readymade garments (Rs62,887 million), bed wear (Rs55,008 million), cotton cloth
(Rs45,215 million), rice others (Rs.32,065 million), cotton yarn (Rs.20,835 million), towels (Rs.18,035 million), made-up Articles, excluding towels & Bedwear (Rs.13,756 million), rice Basmati (Rs.11,868 million) and plastic materials (Rs.9,199 million).

On the other hand, imports during July–May, 2021- 2022 totaled Rs12,671,120 million as against Rs7,990,528 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 58.58 per cent.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBanks allowed cut in CRR and SCRR to boost interbank liquidity
Next articlePM resolves to steer country out of current economic woes
INP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cabinet approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk bonds

The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved issuance of the Ijara Sukuk bonds in the domestic and international markets to support the government’s budgetary position...
Read more
HEADLINES

CDNS achieves Rs1,100bn through fresh bonds by June 15th

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) on Tuesday attained the target of issuing Rs1,100 billion fresh bonds in the last 11 months of current...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP small industrialists demand proactive steps to resolve issues

Owners of small factories in KP have demanded the provincial government and relevant authorities to avoid taking ‘anti-industries’ actions and facilitate them to boost...
Read more
HEADLINES

Financial system performs well, remains resilient, reports FSR 2021

The Financial Market Infrastructures (FMIs) remained resilient and continued to perform efficiently without any major disruption, said the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) flagship...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Miftah assures relief for real estate sector

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday assured real estate stakeholders that their proposal about capital gain tax would be...

World Bank team appreciates KPRA performance

PM resolves to steer country out of current economic woes

Exports increase 40pc to Rs5.066tr in 11 months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.