Exports increase 40pc to Rs5.066tr in 11 months

The exports of the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 40.12 per cent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS provisional figures, exports during July–May (2021–2022) were recorded at Rs5,066,656 million as against Rs3,615,847 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 40.12 per cent, according to provisional data released by PBS.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports during the month of May 2022 increased by 100.49 per cent as compared to the exports of same month of last year. The exports in May 2020 were recorded at Rs513,475 million as compared to exports of Rs256,105 million during May, 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 3.92 when compared to the exports of Rs.534,423 million in April 2022.

The main commodities of exports during May, 2022 were knitwear (Rs83,728 million), readymade garments (Rs62,887 million), bed wear (Rs55,008 million), cotton cloth

(Rs45,215 million), rice others (Rs.32,065 million), cotton yarn (Rs.20,835 million), towels (Rs.18,035 million), made-up Articles, excluding towels & Bedwear (Rs.13,756 million), rice Basmati (Rs.11,868 million) and plastic materials (Rs.9,199 million).

On the other hand, imports during July–May, 2021- 2022 totaled Rs12,671,120 million as against Rs7,990,528 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 58.58 per cent.