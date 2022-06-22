Gas reserves discovered in Rajanpur Punjab

The OGDCL has notifed the discovery of gas reserves found in 4 wells in Rajanpur Punjab.

According to details, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited notified the discovery of oil reserves in 4 different well in Rajanpur city of Panjab.

The notification issued by OGDCL said that the gas reserves discovered amount to 2.081 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSC/D).

Earlier on June 16, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had discovered gas reserves from an exploratory well located in Sindh’s Ghotki district.

“The joint venture (JV) of Guddu Block comprising Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator (70%), SPUD Energy PTY Limited (SEPL) (13.5%), IPR Transoil Corporation (IPRTOC) (11.5%) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) (5%) has discovered Gas from an exploratory well namely Umair South East, which is located in District Ghotki, Sindh,” the company stated.

Before that, in Oct 2021, OGDCL announced the discovery of gas reservoirs in Kohlu District of Balochistan.