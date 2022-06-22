Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Gas reserves discovered in Rajanpur Punjab

By INP

The OGDCL has notifed the discovery of gas reserves found in 4 wells in Rajanpur Punjab.

According to details, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited notified the discovery of oil reserves in 4 different well in Rajanpur city of Panjab.

The notification issued by OGDCL said that the gas reserves discovered amount to 2.081 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSC/D).

Earlier on June 16, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had discovered gas reserves from an exploratory well located in Sindh’s Ghotki district.

“The joint venture (JV) of Guddu Block comprising Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator (70%), SPUD Energy PTY Limited (SEPL) (13.5%), IPR Transoil Corporation (IPRTOC) (11.5%) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) (5%) has discovered Gas from an exploratory well namely Umair South East, which is located in District Ghotki, Sindh,” the company stated.

Before that, in Oct 2021, OGDCL announced the discovery of gas reservoirs in Kohlu District of Balochistan.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePTCL, Huawei successfully deploys AirPON Solution
Next articlePossible IMF deal still weeks away, says Tarin
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Fact check: RDA balances are not equal to $4.5bn

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced in a tweet that the total deposits in the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) have crossed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Irani company to construct transmission line from Polan to Gwadar

An Irani company named as Sunir will construct an electricity transmission line for supply of power from Iran to Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves Rs96.133bn as second installment to IPPs

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has given the go-head to pay Rs96.133 billion (60%) second installment to the Independent power producers...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan signs $2.3bn loan facility agreement with Chinese consortium of banks

Pakistan has signed a $2.3 billion (RMB 15 billion) loan facility agreement with a Chinese consortium of banks. In a message posted on Twitter, Finance...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

46mn cell phones assembled in Pakistan in 11 months

Pakistan assembled record 46 million smart and feature mobile phones during first 11 months of current fiscal year. The best quality locally assembled smart and...

Experts seek energy sector overhaul, shift to renewable sources

MoU signed to uplift small-scale agribusinesses in Balochsitan, Sindh

Saudi investors keen to leverage investment opportunities in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.