Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt, IMF yet to develop understanding on power subsidies, primary balance

By Shahzad Paracha

The government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have yet to develop a comprehensive understanding on power sector subsidies and primary balance.

Sources said that the government has not reached an agreement with the Fund on power sector subsidies. The Fund has expressed concerns over provincial surplus as it would not be achievable given the budgets presented by the provinces.

As a result, the government would not be able to achieve the primary surplus of around 0.2 to four percent in the next fiscal year from the existing negative by 1.6 percent even if the federal board of revenue tax collection is increased.

Sources also said that the Fund is not ready to believe the budgetary numbers and stated that the budget was not based on real expenditures, which means that the actual figure of the inflation was not taken into account.

Thus the Fund believes that expenditures in the budget for the next fiscal year are understated on the various accounts.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics under the alleged influence of the incumbent government is preparing a consumer price index based on those products or items which Utility Store Corporation is selling at subsidised rates and IMF has shown concern over this methodology.

Sources said that government wants to control the rising price of the dollar so that’s why the economic team in late-night fed the information to give a positive impression to the market.

Another senior official of the finance ministry said that it will take another one week to reach an agreement with the IMF and the Finance minister will announce these measures in the winding-up speech.

It was reported that Pakistan and IMF reached an understanding on the federal budget for 2022-23 after authorities committed to generate Rs436 billion more taxes and increase petroleum levy gradually up to Rs50 per litre.
In addition, the IMF mission will finalise monetary targets with the State Bank over the next couple of days and, in the meantime, share the draft of a Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policy (MEFP).
Sources said that IMF has asked Pakistan to take additional revenue measures in order to achieve the next year’s revised Rs7.4 trillion revenue target. It was also reported that the government agreed to impose one percent poverty tax on firms earning Rs150 million, two percent on those earning Rs200 million, three percent on over Rs250 million and 4 percent on Rs300 million above.
Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday also said that a potential deal with the IMF for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) was still weeks away.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleDutch energy group Vitol backed VavaCars shuts Pakistan operations
Next articleRupee rebounds on positive news of Chinese loan, IMF programme
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FCA of May: Karachiites may bear Rs11.34 per unit hike in power tariff

K-Electric has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to jack up the electricity price by colossal Rs11.34 per unit on account of...
Read more
HEADLINES

$2.3bn worth of energy-related projects are problematic: EAD

The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has declared that $2.3 billion out of $3.3 billion in energy-related projects are problematic. EAD has disclosed this in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Chinese consul general discusses trade prospects with LCCI chief

Consul General of China Zhao Shiren said on Thursday that collaboration in various sectors of economy between the private sector of Pakistan and his...
Read more
HEADLINES

Leather manufactures exports witness 12.64pc increase

Leather manufactures exports during the first eleven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 12.64 percent as compared to the exports of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee rebounds on positive news of Chinese loan, IMF programme

The Pakistani rupee gained Rs4.70 against the US dollar in the interbank on Thursday, closing at 207.23, following news of an incoming loan from...

Govt, IMF yet to develop understanding on power subsidies, primary balance

Dutch energy group Vitol backed VavaCars shuts Pakistan operations

Fact check: RDA balances are not equal to $4.5bn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.