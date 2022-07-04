Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt set to allow import payments to Afghanistan in rupee

Upcoming ECC meeting also expected to approve import of 120,000 tons of wheat from Afghanistan

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday summoned a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) which would mull over import payments to Afghanistan in Pakistani rupees and other issues.

According to sources, the Miftah Ismail-led meeting of the ECC would mull over an eight-point agenda. “The agenda includes payment of items imported from Afghanistan in Pakistani rupee in addition to according an approval for the import of 120,000 tons of wheat from Afghanistan,” they said.

The meeting, according to sources, will also consider approval of funds for payment of markup to be paid by heavy electrical complex, and implementation of national disease emergency to deal with lumpy skin disease.

Furthermore, technical supplementary grants for economic affairs and planning ministries will also be considered for approval in the meeting.

During the last meeting, the ECC of the Cabinet approved a levy of 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of motor spirit with Miftah Ismail in the chair.

The Ministry of Commerce submitted a summary on levy of regulatory duty on import of Motor Spirit.

It was informed that the import of Motor Spirit (MS) is subject to 10 percent Customs Duty under the 5th schedule of the customs Act, 1969, but it is subject to 0 percent under China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA).

The ECC after discussion, in order to address this anomaly, allowed a levy of 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of MS.

Moreover, the Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary for release of funds for SSGC for gas supply to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM). It was submitted that due to closure of the production activity in Pakistan Steel Mills(PSM), low flame gas of 2 MMCFD is being supplied to PSM primarily to preserve the Coke Oven Batteries and refractories kilns with an average monthly bill of Rs80 million (Approx.).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSenate panel recommends provision of 200MMCFD gas to CNG sector
Next articleOGDCL headquarter remains closed in protest
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Petroleum Division unsatisfied with HUBCO undertaking for ENI sale

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division is not satisfied with the undertaking provided by Hub Power Holding Limited (HUBCO) regarding the transfer of the entire share...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGDCL headquarter remains closed in protest

ISLAMABAD: The OGDCL Officers Association in collaboration with CBA Union on Monday closed the headquarter of the Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Senate panel recommends provision of 200MMCFD gas to CNG sector

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum on Monday recommended providing at least 200 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) to the Compressed Natural...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exports surge by 25.5pc to $31.8bn in FY22

ISLAMABAD: Exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.51 percent during the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) as compared to FY21, totaling $31.076 billion,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Exports surge by 25.5pc to $31.8bn in FY22

ISLAMABAD: Exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.51 percent during the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) as compared to FY21, totaling $31.076 billion,...

Cement despatches declined 7.91pc during FY22

KP Cabinet authorises CM to sign MoU in connection with IMF agreement

Miftah refutes reports claiming delay in IMF programme

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.