Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

OGDCL headquarter remains closed in protest

Protestors warn of completely shutting down field sites of the state-owned E&P company if action not taken against MD, other demands not met

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The OGDCL Officers Association in collaboration with CBA Union on Monday closed the headquarter of the Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) in protest and declared that it will remain closed till the resolution of their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, OGDCL Officers Association head Ghulam Murtaza Lashari and President CBA Union Raja Muhammad Saleem said that the incumbent managing director (MD) has appointed blue eyed people from service companies on various important lucrative slots which is a conflict of interest because OGDCL is purely an Exploration & Production (E&P) company.

They said that the MD, in a tone deaf manner, has gone on a foreign a trip despite the protest call by OGDCL Officers Association and CBA Union.

The also lamented that OGDCL has earned record profit of around Rs250 billion this year; however, wages of officers and staff have not been increased. 

“This protest will continue till the resolution of our demands and if they are not heard then we will completely shut down field sites of the state-owned E&P company,” they warned.

They reiterated that the service companies’ employees inducted at all positions reflect conflict of interest for personal gains, and should immediately be removed as per Securities and Exchange Commission’s rules.  

It is relevant to note that there was no representative of the senior management was available to handle the situation when the OGDCL Officers Association and CBA Union were closing the headquarter.

The demands of OGDCL Officers Association and CBA Union include salary packages for all OGDCL employees, lifting of salary capping, immediate cancellation of oppressive open-ended contract policy along with appointment of contractual officers against company’s policy, rules on hefty salary packages without any limitation.     

While talking to Profit, Lashari said that they are forced to protest as they are being not heard by the senior management. He said OGDCL is earning hefty profits but officers and staff have been deprived of any raise in salary for a long time.

“We have repeatedly requested the senior management to revise staff salaries while keeping inflation rate in mind. The federal and all provincial governments have recently announced 15 to 30 percent raise in salaries of their employees, but have so far not taken any action in this regard,” he said, adding that they had last been given a raise in 2013.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt set to allow import payments to Afghanistan in rupee
Next articlePetroleum Division unsatisfied with HUBCO undertaking for ENI sale
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Petroleum Division unsatisfied with HUBCO undertaking for ENI sale

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division is not satisfied with the undertaking provided by Hub Power Holding Limited (HUBCO) regarding the transfer of the entire share...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt set to allow import payments to Afghanistan in rupee

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday summoned a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) which would mull over import payments to Afghanistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Senate panel recommends provision of 200MMCFD gas to CNG sector

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum on Monday recommended providing at least 200 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) to the Compressed Natural...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exports surge by 25.5pc to $31.8bn in FY22

ISLAMABAD: Exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.51 percent during the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) as compared to FY21, totaling $31.076 billion,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Exports surge by 25.5pc to $31.8bn in FY22

ISLAMABAD: Exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.51 percent during the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) as compared to FY21, totaling $31.076 billion,...

Cement despatches declined 7.91pc during FY22

KP Cabinet authorises CM to sign MoU in connection with IMF agreement

Miftah refutes reports claiming delay in IMF programme

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.