Rupee weakens against dollar, closes at 207.9

Local currency loses 32.02% since previous fiscal year’s close at Rs157.54

By APP

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs1.06 against the US dollar during interbank trading on Wednesday, closing at Rs207.99 against the previous day’s closing of Rs206.93.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market was recorded at Rs206 and Rs209.5, respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro decreased by Rs1.45, closing at Rs213.36 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 214.81.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of 91 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs248.96 as compared to its last closing of Rs 249.87.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 29 paisas to close at Rs56.62 and Rs55.40, respectively.

Earlier on Tuesday, the rupee depreciated by Rs2.37 against the US dollar in the interbank market, closing at Rs206.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs204.56.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs205.5 and Rs208, respectively.

The local currency had closed at a three-week high of Rs204.56 against the greenback on Monday.

