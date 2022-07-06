National Bank to launch online system for govt payments

ISLAMABAD: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), on the directive of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, will launch an online system for citizens who will be able to make government payments without incurring any additional charges.

In this regard, the PM’s Head of Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi on Wednesday said that the system will start working soon after Eidul Azha.

Sufi said that NBP’s president had been given instructions and efforts were afoot to transfer all government payments to the online system within six months.

He said an efficient online system which consumers can use to make timely payments without having to pay extra was significant for a cashless economy. “Such a step will prove a milestone in promoting a cashless economy,” he added.