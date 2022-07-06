Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

National Bank to launch online system for govt payments

Official says all govt payments will be able to be made online within six months

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), on the directive of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, will launch an online system for citizens who will be able to make government payments without incurring any additional charges.

In this regard, the PM’s Head of Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi on Wednesday said that the system will start working soon after Eidul Azha.

Sufi said that  NBP’s president had been given instructions and efforts were afoot to transfer all government payments to the online system within six months.

He said an efficient online system which consumers can use to make timely payments without having to pay extra was significant for a cashless economy. “Such a step will prove a milestone in promoting a cashless economy,” he added. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee weakens against dollar, closes at 207.9
Next articlePakistan, Iran to enhance collaboration in fields of energy, trade
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IMF advises Pakistan to maintain flexibility in exchange rate

ISLAMABAD: Resident Representative IMF in Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz has said that to realise the export potential, Pakistan needs proactive policies such as exchange...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Iran to enhance collaboration in fields of energy, trade

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Wednesday expressed intentions for enhancing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee weakens against dollar, closes at 207.9

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs1.06 against the US dollar during interbank trading on Wednesday, closing at Rs207.99 against the previous day’s closing of...
Read more
HEADLINES

PAC recommends reducing petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday recommended the government to reduce petroleum prices in view of falling prices in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices slump further, Brent crude under $100

WASHINGTON: Oil prices dropped to a 12-week low in volatile trade on Wednesday, extending Tuesday’s heavy losses as growing fears of demand destruction from...

PAC recommends reducing petroleum prices

SBP extends online portal to EMIs, PSOs and PSPs

Engro Polymer & Chemicals, UET Lahore partner for first-of-its-kind industry-academia linkage program

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.