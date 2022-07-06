Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, Iran to enhance collaboration in fields of energy, trade

Pakistan taking steps to resolve bottlenecks for improving bilateral trade volume with Iran: Miftah

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Wednesday expressed intentions for enhancing collaboration in various areas of common interest.

The two held a meeting in this regard after Hosseini called on Miftah here, according to a Finance Ministry press release. 

The Iranian ambassador said the two countries had great potential for extensive collaboration in the fields of energy, trade and other areas.

Miftah Ismail said Pakistan was taking all possible measures to resolve the bottlenecks for significantly improving bilateral trade volume with Iran, adding that current trade volume between the two countries was not at the optimal level.

He also highlighted deep-rooted cordial and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran based on centuries old religious and cultural affinities. He emphasized that Pakistan highly values its brotherly relations with the neighbouring country.

The Iranian ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s economic policies and said the two countries had great potential for extensive collaboration in the fields of energy, trade and other areas.

Both the dignitaries expressed their satisfaction on mutual bilateral relations.

APP

