Pakistan and China pledge to boost cooperation on CPEC projects

The two countries reiterate commitment to enhancing cooperation and upgrading initiatives within the CPEC during a significant meeting on Sunday

By Monitoring Desk

During a pivotal meeting at the 15th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Islamic Summit Conference in Gambia on Sunday, Pakistan and China reaffirmed their dedication to fostering stronger collaboration within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Zheng Jianbang, the vice chairman of China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee, held discussions emphasizing the strategic importance of bolstering economic ties and advancing joint projects under CPEC.

The Foreign Office (FO) highlighted the mutual commitment to deepening economic cooperation, underscoring the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations. The meeting also underscored the significance of robust exchanges between Pakistan’s Parliament and China’s National People’s Congress, reflecting the depth of their strategic cooperation.

Notably, the dialogue focused on China’s increasing engagement with the OIC, highlighting the imperative of dialogue and collaboration for fostering mutual peace and prosperity.

Moreover, Foreign Minister Dar’s reaffirmation of Pakistan’s steadfast support for China’s core issues and emphasized the need for closer economic collaboration to drive mutually beneficial outcomes.

In a separate engagement, Dar met with Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss bolstering bilateral ties, particularly in economic, trade, and defense domains.

