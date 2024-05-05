Sign inSubscribe
Governance

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for high-level business talks

The delegation from KSA has landed in Pakistan to engage in crucial business meetings aimed at fostering trade partnerships and exploring investment opportunities in various sectors

By Monitoring Desk

A delegation representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has arrived in Pakistan, signaling a significant step in enhancing economic ties between the two nations.

The focus of this visit is on facilitating business-to-business (B2B) meetings aimed at forging trade agreements and fostering investment ventures with Pakistani entrepreneurs. The discussions are set to span across key sectors such as IT, energy, and agriculture, paving the way for potential joint ventures and collaborations.

This move comes amidst Pakistan’s strategic efforts to address economic challenges, including external debt pressures and the need for increased foreign investment.

By intensifying engagements with bilateral partners, particularly from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, Pakistan aims to attract investments, especially in vital sectors like agriculture, IT, and mining.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently chaired a comprehensive review meeting, emphasizing the significance of Saudi investments and ongoing projects in Pakistan. Expressing gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support during his recent visit, the Prime Minister highlighted the mutual benefits of strengthened economic collaboration.

Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, during his previous visit, underscored the potential to further boost investment levels and surmount existing obstacles.

The visit of the Saudi delegation signifies a tangible opportunity to deepen economic partnerships and unlock new avenues of growth and development for both nations.

Previous article
PM Shehbaz targets Rs24tr revenue potential amid corruption challenges
Next article
Pakistan and China pledge to boost cooperation on CPEC projects
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Changan slashes Oshan X7 prices following KIA Stonic’s lead

Changan leads price reduction wave in Pakistan's auto market, Oshan X7 Comfort and FutureSense models see price drop upto Rs 400,000

FBR probes selling of seized smuggled vehicles below reserve price

European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector

Gold price falls Rs 1,600 per tola in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.