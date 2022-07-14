Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt slashes POL prices by up to Rs40.54 per litre 

New prices of petrol, diesel set at Rs230.24 and Rs236 per litre, respectively

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has slashed petroleum prices by up to Rs40.54 per litre.

The decision was announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his address to the nation on Thursday.

The PM said that his government had jacked up the oil prices after coming into power to mainly meet the International Monetary Fund’s conditions (IMF), which were agreed by the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. 

However, now the prices are witnessing a downward trend in the global oil market and the government has decided to approve a decrease in the price of petrol and diesel by Rs18.50 and Rs40.54 per litre, respectively. 

Petrol will be available at Rs230.24 per litre, diesel at Rs236 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs196.45 and light diesel oil (LDO) at Rs 191.44/litre across the country from today.

The per litre price of petrol before the latest notification was Rs249.40 while diesel was being sold for Rs276 per litre. 

Furthermore, according to the summary prepared by the Finance Ministry, the government has reduced the petroleum development levy from Rs10 to Rs5 and sales tax to zero.

Finance minister Miftah Ismail also tweeted that “the PM has just announced reduction in the prices of petrol of Rs 18.5/litre & in diesel of Rs 40.54/litre.

The new price of petrol is Rs230.24 & diesel is Rs 236/litre from 15/7 and Kerosene is reduced by Rs33.81 to Rs196.45 & LDO is reduced by Rs37.71 to Rs191.44″.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while speaking to the press had said that the government had received a summary of the reduction in petroleum products’ prices from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) recommending a cut in prices and the Fund has no objection to it. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants to give immediate relief to the people,” he added.

“Nations see difficult times and the Pakistani nation understands the situation during crises but now the time to give relief to the nation after difficult times has come,” the minister said further.

It may be recalled that global benchmark Brent crude tumbled $7 to below $100 a barrel on Tuesday on a strengthening dollar, demand-sapping Covid-19 curbs in top crude importer China, and rising fears of a global economic slowdown, according to a report by Reuters.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePOL prices will go down, Miftah promises
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

POL prices will go down, Miftah promises

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday vowed to provide the nation "relief" in petrol and diesel prices in light of declining global crude oil...
Read more
HEADLINES

Capital’s tax dept sets new collection record for FY22   

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has broken all the previous records of tax collection by generating over Rs19 billion revenue during the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Banks’ deposits surge by 15pc YoY to Rs23tr in June

The total deposits held by scheduled banks have shown a growth of around 15% YoY to around Rs22.8 trillion in June 2022, against Rs19.79tr...
Read more
HEADLINES

Zeeshan Shah replaces Ali Jehangir as ambassador-at-large on investment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed British Pakistani entrepreneur Zeeshan Shah as ambassador-at-large on investment to promote foreign investment into Pakistan. Zeeshan Shah will...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Zeeshan Shah replaces Ali Jehangir as ambassador-at-large on investment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed British Pakistani entrepreneur Zeeshan Shah as ambassador-at-large on investment to promote foreign investment into Pakistan. Zeeshan Shah will...

Rupee makes slight gain on the back of IMF deal

“Default” risk recedes as IMF announces staff level agreement with Pakistan

ICI Pakistan gets $56.6m offer for NutriCo Morinaga

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.