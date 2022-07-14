ICI Pakistan gets $56.6m offer for NutriCo Morinaga

ICI Pakistan Limited has received a conditional offer from Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd, Japan (Morinaga Milk) to acquire an aggregate of approximately 33.3% of the issued and paid-up share capital of NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited (NMPL), a subsidiary of ICI Pakistan, from NMPL’s existing shareholders at an aggregate price of $56.6 million, translating to around $2.07 per share, as per the letter filed by ICI on PSX today (July 14, 2022).

