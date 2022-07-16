Profit Weekly Roundup: The IMF agrees (finally) and Airlift bites the dust

Ali Aftab Saeed and Profit Editor Khurram Husain discuss the staff-level agreement between the IMF and the Government of Pakistan on continuation of the loan facility. They also discuss the demise of Airlift, which will have repercussions beyond its employees and users. #Staff-Level-Agreement #imf #pakistan

