Sign inSubscribe
Videos

Profit Weekly Roundup: The IMF agrees (finally) and Airlift bites the dust

By Profit Urdu

Ali Aftab Saeed and Profit Editor Khurram Husain discuss the staff-level agreement between the IMF and the Government of Pakistan on continuation of the loan facility. They also discuss the demise of Airlift, which will have repercussions beyond its employees and users. #Staff-Level-Agreement #imf #pakistan

Our original, all-is-not-well-at-Airlift story from December, 2021. https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk/2021/12/26/airlift-may-have-hit-a-billion-but-is-it-for-real/

and our latest summary of what just happened with Airlift. https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk/2022/07/12/airlift-announces-complete-shutdown-profit-explains-why/

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLot of work to be done to save country from bankruptcy, says Miftah
Next articleWhat is Cobra Effect?| Why Economists Are Afraid of it? | Profit Urdu
Profit Urdu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Videos
00:07:00

What is Cobra Effect?| Why Economists Are Afraid of it? | Profit Urdu

The Cobra Effect refers to the unintended negative consequences of an incentive that was designed to improve society or individual well-being. The term derives...
Read more
Videos
00:02:41

Quick Take: IMF’s staff level agreement with Pakistan

Profit Editor Khurram Husain talks briefly about the IMF’s reviews of a loan facility that will lead to a release of Usd 1.17 billion #pakistan...
Read more
Videos
00:03:59

Journey of a kurti | Profit For Kids

Profit For Kids follows the journey of the kurti. From the cotton fields, all the way to your wardrobe. Join us, kids! #ProfitForKids #cottonproduction...
Read more
Videos
00:05:51

Holland’s $10 billion flower exports | Profit Urdu

We look at the Netherlands’ massive floriculture export industry, which exports around 2 billion bulbs a year, and rings in a massive $10 billion...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Wheat flour 2
HEADLINES

Flour price on rise in KP after Punjab halts supply

PESHAWAR: Flour prices are on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as the Punjab government has stopped supplying wheat and flour to the province,...

FBR extends date of payment, submission of return

MoST restarts departmental inquiry into corruption cases

Rupee resumes slide as dollar closes at Rs210.95

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.