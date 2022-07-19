HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

Karachi, 18 July 2022 – Euromoney awards HBL the accolade of Best Bank in Pakistan 2022. The Bank has also won the Asiamoney award for Best Domestic Bank in Pakistan 2022.

These two awards are the most prestigious recognition in the banking industry, globally.

HBL is proud to serve its valued clients who have made these wins possible. These wins are a tribute to our millions of clients’ continued trust and confidence in HBL.

The Euromoney citation for HBL acknowledges that “HBL enjoyed its strongest-ever performance in 2021, and, by extension, the strongest performance in Pakistan. Its Rs62 billion ($351.2 million at the time) consolidated pre-tax profit for the year represented 17% year-on-year growth.”

The citation went on to note that HBL’s growth in Pakistan is based on various factors including, “a vibrant year in consumer banking, digital momentum, record volumes in cash management, and a 20% growth in the farmer financing portfolio.”

Highlighting HBL’s effort towards Islamic finance, the citation mentions the Bank’s commitment towards the business as it showed great progress. The citation remarked, “HBL is also the only Pakistani bank among the signatories of the Green Investment Principles, China, and in 2021 extended its existing commitment to stop financing coal to industries that contribute to deforestation.”

Euromoney and Asiamoney are global English-language publications focused on business and finance.