Hyundai introduces new prices, withholding tax, and freight charges for Tucson

Hyundai introduces third price revision for the Tucson this year

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Hyundai-Nishat Motors have cited the macroeconomic condition for their changes. These will come into effect from the 21st of July. 

The new prices are applicable on all orders with delivery dates from July and onwards. They are as follows: 

The new withholding tax levied on both variants of the Tucson and all orders from the 21st of July. The change is as follows:

Finally, the freight and insurance charges are applicable on Hyundai Tucsons invoiced from 21st July. The charges are as follows:

Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

